Freeland didn't factor in the decision Wednesday against the Giants after allowing four runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and one walk over two innings.

The left-hander surrendered only 32 hits and 12 runs across his first six starts, but in his last two outings he's given up 19 hits and eight runs over 6.1 innings. Freeland has a 4.09 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB over 44 innings and has a tough matchup early next week in San Diego.