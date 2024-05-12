Manager Bud Black said Saturday that Freeland (elbow) is "a week or 10 days away from getting on the mound," MLB.com reports.

Freeland played catch Thursday, Friday and Saturday and seems to have responded well to the workouts, but the Rockies aren't yet ready to have him advance to the next phase of his rehab program for his strained left elbow. While Freeland might join the Rockies for its upcoming road trip that begins Monday, the veteran southpaw will still be limited to playing catch and doesn't yet appear to be close to a return from the 15-day injured list. Given that he'll still need to complete a minor-league rehab assignment after he resumes throwing off a mound and facing hitters, Freeland doesn't look like he'll be an option for Colorado's rotation until around mid-June.