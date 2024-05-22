Freeland (elbow) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

It's a significant step in Freeland's rehab program, as it's the first time he's thrown off a mound since he landed on the injured list in mid-April with an elbow strain. The left-hander now needs to build up his arm strength before facing live batters and embarking on a rehab assignment, so he's likely still about a month away from rejoining Colorado's rotation.