Freeland (elbow) allowed one run on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts during a start at Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday. He'll likely require one more rehab start at Albuquerque before joining the Rockies, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

