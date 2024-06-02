Freeland (elbow) threw a bullpen session Saturday and is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Freeland simulated the pace of a game, adhering to the pitch clock and between-inning breaks. Manager Bud Black also spoke to the media and suggested that Freeland is a minimum of three weeks away from being activated from the injured list.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Resumes mound work•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Still limited to playing catch•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Not considered close to return•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Plays catch Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Ready to resume throwing•