Freeland (elbow) was moved to the 60-day injured list Friday.
Freeland was placed on the 15-day injured list back in the middle of April, and despite throwing a bullpen session, has been shifted to the 60-day IL. He should be available for reinstatement before July.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Resumes mound work•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Still limited to playing catch•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Not considered close to return•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Plays catch Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Ready to resume throwing•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Won't need surgery•