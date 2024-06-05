Freeland (elbow) threw 40 pitches across two innings in a simulated game Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Freeland used all of his pitches and felt good afterward. He'll head to the team's facility in Arizona this weekend to face live hitters soon, though the exact timing for the next steps in his recovery aren't yet clear. Freeland remains on track for a return in late June.
