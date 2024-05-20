Freeland (elbow) threw from about 50 feet on Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Freeland has been able to play catch for around the last 10 days, and he threw his fastball with a regular pitching motion Sunday. He still doesn't have a date to return throwing from a mound and will need to progress to bullpens and live batting practice sessions before engaging in a rehab assignment. The Rockies have projected Freeland will return in mid-June, though his current pace in recovery suggests that's an optimistic timeline.