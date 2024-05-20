Share Video

Freeland (elbow) threw from about 50 feet on Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Freeland has been able to play catch for around the last 10 days, and he threw his fastball with a regular pitching motion Sunday. He still doesn't have a date to return throwing from a mound and will need to progress to bullpens and live batting practice sessions before engaging in a rehab assignment. The Rockies have projected Freeland will return in mid-June, though his current pace in recovery suggests that's an optimistic timeline.

