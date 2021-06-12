Freeland (0-2) allowed nine runs (eight earned) on eight hits and a walk with two strikeouts in four innings, taking the loss versus Cincinnati on Friday.

Freeland allowed one home run in each of the first five innings -- he was relieved by Yency Almonte after Tyler Stephenson's solo shot to lead off the fifth inning. Friday was by far the worst of Freeland's four starts this year. The southpaw has struggled to a 9.00 ERA, 2.12 WHIP and 9:9 K:BB across 17 innings. A lack of better starting options on the major-league roster keeps Freeland in the rotation. He is projected for an unfavorable home start versus San Diego next week.