Reynolds is projected to crack the Rockies' Opening Day roster, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Though Reynolds is attending camp as a non-roster invitee, Groke notes that the veteran "will almost certainly make the team" as the backup to everyday first baseman Daniel Murphy and a pinch-hitting threat off the bench. Assuming Groke's prediction holds true, Reynolds will essentially fill the role held in the second half of last season by Matt Holliday, who wasn't re-signed after becoming a free agent this winter.

