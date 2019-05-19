Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Back-to-back benchings
Reynolds is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Reynolds saw a streak of five consecutive starts come to an end Saturday when the Rockies finally faced a right-handed starting pitcher (Aaron Nola). That ended a stretch of seven consecutive matchups versus lefties, which had resulted in Daniel Murphy collecting dust on the bench. With Murphy now at first base for the second day in a row, Reynolds still looks like nothing more than a short-side platoon player for the Rockies.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...