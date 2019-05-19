Reynolds is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Reynolds saw a streak of five consecutive starts come to an end Saturday when the Rockies finally faced a right-handed starting pitcher (Aaron Nola). That ended a stretch of seven consecutive matchups versus lefties, which had resulted in Daniel Murphy collecting dust on the bench. With Murphy now at first base for the second day in a row, Reynolds still looks like nothing more than a short-side platoon player for the Rockies.