Reynolds announced Thursday in an appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio on SiriusXM that he has retired from professional baseball.

When asked by radio host Steve Torre whether he was looking to sign with a club while the MLB season remains on a hiatus, Reynolds admitted that he decided to end to his 13-year MLB career after submitting a career-low .601 OPS in 78 games with Colorado in 2019. The 36-year-old Reynolds spent time in the majors with the Diamondbacks, Orioles, Indians, Yankees, Brewers, Cardinals, Rockies and Nationals during his career, slugging 298 home runs while leading the league in strikeouts four times.