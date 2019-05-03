Reynolds is in the lineup, batting cleanup and playing first base against the Diamondbacks on Friday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Daniel Murphy is sitting with back tightness, so Reynolds finds himself in the lineup for a second straight day after knocking in three runs in the Rockies' victory on Thursday. Murphy's ailment doesn't sound serious, but Reynolds could pick up some more at-bats if he does winding up needing any more time off.