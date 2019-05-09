Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and three RBI in a 12-11 victory for the Rockies over the Giants on Thursday.

Reynolds made the most of his first start in three games in this contest, clubbing his fourth homer of the season in the first inning off Derek Holland before later adding a two-run double. The veteran is slashing .194/.325/.418 over 67 at-bats in part-time duty for the Rockies so far this season.