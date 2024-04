Davis was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque by the Rockies on Friday.

Davis is taking Kyle Freeland's (elbow) spot on the roster and seems likely to take his place in the rotation, as well. Freeland had been slated to start Saturday against the Mariners. Davis has collected a 6.62 ERA and 21:10 K:BB over 17.2 innings covering four starts with Albuquerque this season.