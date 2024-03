The Rockies optioned Davis to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Davis was competing for a spot at the back end of Colorado's Opening Day rotation but allowed three earned runs on 10 hits and three walks over six innings during spring training, striking out five. The 26-year-old struggled to an 8.70 ERA over 30 frames in his first taste of the majors last season but is a decent bet to receive another look with the Rockies at some point in 2024.