Davis is set to receive an MRI on his right shoulder Monday, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Summoned from Triple-A Albuquerque to serve as the 27th man for the Rockies' doubleheader Sunday with the Mariners, Davis came on in relief in the second game of the twin bill, covering three innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits in Colorado's 10-2 loss. He was pulled in the seventh inning with what the Rockies labeled as shoulder discomfort, but a more precise diagnosis for his injury won't be known until the results of his MRI are read. Colorado has already returned Davis to Triple-A Albuquerque, so if he needs to be shut down for any period of time, he'll likely go on the Triple-A club's 7-day injured list.