The Pirates reassigned Davis to minor-league camp Monday.

Davis had attended spring training as a non-roster invitee and was given the chance to compete for a swingman role with the Pirates, but he fell short in his bid for the Opening Day roster after logging a 7.90 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 13.2 innings. The 28-year-old righty has seen big-league action in each of the past four seasons, but his lack of a 40-man roster spot could make it difficult for him to earn a call-up to Pittsburgh at any point in 2026.