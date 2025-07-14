The Twins acquired Davis from the Dodgers on Monday in exchange for cash considerations, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Davis had been designated for assignment by the Dodgers following a nightmarish relief outing July 4 against the Astros in which he gave up 10 earned runs while recording four outs. For his career, Davis has posted an 8.95 ERA across 23 outings at the big-league level covering parts of four seasons. He'll begin his tenure in the Twins organization at Triple-A St. Paul.