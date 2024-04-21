The Rockies added Davis to the active roster to be the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Mariners.

Davis was called up for Saturday's game, though he did not make an appearance and was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque after the contest. He'll stick around with the Rockies for Sunday's doubleheader and be available should the team need an additional arm. In four starts with Triple-A Albuquerque this season, Davis has an 0-2 record with a 7.13 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB over 17.2 innings.