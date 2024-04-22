Davis (shoulder) was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque following Sunday's doubleheader with the Mariners.

Davis was forced to exit Sunday's nightcap after pitching three innings due to shoulder discomfort according to Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post and he'll now head back to Albuquerque after serving as the team's 27th man Sunday. It's unclear if the shoulder issue could sideline Davis, but the right-hander will have a handful of days to rest before returning to the mound at some point at Triple-A.