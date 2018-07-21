Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Launches two more homers

Arenado went 3-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs to help Colorado to an 11-10 victory over Arizona on Friday.

Arenado is currently on one of his signature tears, as this was his third multi-hit performance in a row and his fifth in his last eight games overall - a stretch that has seen him launch three more homers and drive in nine runs. There's little left to say about the dynamic third baseman at this point, other than that he's firmly entrenched as one of the safest and most consistent assets in fantasy. He looks primed for a big second half that will likely see him squarely in the conversation as an MVP candidate.