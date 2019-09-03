Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Leaves yard in second straight

Arenado went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Monday in the Rockies' 16-9 loss to the Dodgers.

Arenado slugged one of two home runs off Dodgers standout Walker Buehler, who was charged with his most earned runs (six) since serving up seven at Coors Field back on June 27. With 36 home runs and 107 RBI on the campaign, Arenado has been up to his usual tricks in the heart of the order, but the Rockies' horrid pitching staff remains the main reason why the team is stuck in last place in the NL West.