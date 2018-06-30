Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Mashes 20th homer
Arenado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run to help Colorado to a 3-1 victory over the Dodgers on Friday.
It was the 20th homer of the season for the stud third baseman, who got to Scott Alexander with an eight-inning solo shot. Arenado is in the midst of yet another brilliant, MVP-caliber season, as he's currently slashing .310/.394/.593 with 57 RBI and 18 doubles to go along with the 20 long balls.
