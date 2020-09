Arenado is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Ryan McMahon will take over at third base as Kevin Pillar serves as the DH against right-hander Tony Gonsolin. Arenado recently dealt with an AC joint injury in his left shoulder, though there has been nothing yet to suggest this absence is directly related. Arenado is batting .218/.271/.309 with one home run so far in September.