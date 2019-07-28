Rockies' Peter Lambert: Improves in no-decision
Lambert allowed two runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Reds on Sunday.
The 22-year-old hasn't won a game since June 11, but he's pitched a little better over his last couple outings, posting a 3.87 ERA in his most recent three starts. He still hasn't pitched much, though, so the couple rough outings he had in late June have elevated his ERA. Overall, Lambert is 2-2 with a 5.67 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 46 innings this season. He will take the mound next at home Friday against the Giants.
