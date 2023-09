Lambert was placed on the 15-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis Saturday.

Lambert technically has time to return before the end of the season, but the timing of the injury makes it quickly likely that he's done for the year. If that's the case, he'll end his age-26 season having recorded a 5.36 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 11 starts and 14 relief appearances. Karl Kauffmann was called up to take his place on the roster.