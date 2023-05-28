Grichuk went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Mets.

Grichuk has multiple hits in six of his last 11 games, though he's also gone hitless four times in that span. The outfielder has displayed good contact skills with a .366/.424/.512 slash line, 18.5 percent strikeout rate and 8.7 percent walk rate through 92 plate appearances. He's yet to show much over-the-fence power with one home run and nine doubles through 22 contests, and he's added nine RBI, 15 runs scored and a stolen base.