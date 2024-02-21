Rolison (undisclosed) was spotted throwing off flat ground at Rockies camp Wednesday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Rolison didn't pitch after June 2 last season due to an unspecified injury, with the extended absence once again costing the 26-year-old some meaningful development time after his entire 2022 season was wiped out by shoulder surgery. Though Rolison looks to be healthy entering camp, he was moved off the 40-man roster in the offseason and will likely need to pitch well for an extended period at Triple-A Albuquerque before he gets the chance to make his MLB debut.