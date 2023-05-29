The Rockies reinstated Rolison (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Though Rolison still had time left in his 30-day rehab window, the southpaw didn't have a spot in the big-league rotation waiting for him, so the Rockies opted to activate him early. He'll now continue to make regular starts out of the Albuquerque rotation and work to hone his command and control after missing the entire 2022 season while recovering from surgery to repair the labrum of his left shoulder. Over his first three rehab outings between Albuquerque and Single-A Fresno, Rolison allowed nine runs on 12 hits and six walks while striking out nine in 10 innings.