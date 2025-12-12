The White Sox claimed Rolison off waivers from Atlanta on Friday.

Atlanta had designated Rolison for assignment Thursday and he's quickly been scooped up off waivers. The lefty held a 7.02 ERA and 25:20 K:BB over 42.1 innings with the Rockies in 2025. Rolison will compete for a role in the Opening Day bullpen, but he has minor-league options remaining, so the White Sox could send him to Triple-A Charlotte if he doesn't make the club.