White Sox's Ryan Rolison: Claimed by White Sox
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox claimed Rolison off waivers from Atlanta on Friday.
Atlanta had designated Rolison for assignment Thursday and he's quickly been scooped up off waivers. The lefty held a 7.02 ERA and 25:20 K:BB over 42.1 innings with the Rockies in 2025. Rolison will compete for a role in the Opening Day bullpen, but he has minor-league options remaining, so the White Sox could send him to Triple-A Charlotte if he doesn't make the club.