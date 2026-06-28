Cubs' Ryan Rolison: Beginning bullpen game Sunday

Rolison will work as the Cubs' starter Sunday versus Milwaukee, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Rolison has one opening appearance so far this season, retiring all four batters he faced against the Giants on June 13. He's tossed fewer than two frames in each of his 10 outings so far in June, so the left-hander presumably won't go very deep into Sunday's matchup. There's no clear bulk-relief option behind Rolison, so Chicago may elect to deploy several relievers in relatively short stints to get through the game.