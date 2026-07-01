Cubs' Ryan Rolison: Records first MLB save

Rolison retired the only batter he faced to record the save in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Padres.

The lefty Rolison was tapped for a matchup against Jackson Merrill to end the game. As he's done all season, the southpaw shut the door against a lefthanded batter, and this time it earned him his first career MLB save. Rolison is limiting lefties to a .152 batting average, and he's recorded 17 strikeouts across 14.1 innings in those matchups. That's helped stake the reliever to a stellar 1.97 ERA overall this year. Rolison isn't Chicago's first option for saves at the moment, but he's quickly earning trust in the team's bullpen.