Cubs' Ryan Rolison: Earns win in relief

Rolison (6-1) earned the win in relief Tuesday against the Dodgers after pitching a perfect inning, striking out one.

Rolison got the final out in the sixth inning and recorded two more outs in the seventh before being lifted. He didn't need too many pitches to do so, as he tossed 10 of his 14 pitches for strikes. The 29-year-old southpaw has been pitching well of late, allowing just one earned run across eight appearances and 9.2 innings since the All-Star break. He has a 10:3 K:BB in that span.