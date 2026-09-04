Rolison pitched a clean ninth inning to record the save in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Brewers.

With Jacob Webb taking a comebacker off his forearm Wednesday, the Cubs needed to go in a different direction to close out Thursday's game, and Rolison was up to the task. Webb is experiencing soreness but will avoid a a stint on the injured list, so Rolison's time as Chicago's closer may be short lived, though it's possible Webb misses a few more games. No matter what role he's been in this year, Rolison has been solid with a 2.93 ERA and 49 strikeouts across 55.1 innings, and he now has two saves to his name as well.