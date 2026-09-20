Rolison retired the only batter he faced in the ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-2 in over the Reds. He did not record a strikeout.

Rolison was summoned to face lefty JJ Bleday with a runner on first and two outs and got him to pop out to end the contest. The 29-year-old southpaw has now held opponents scoreless in seven of his past eight appearances, and he's converted each of his two save chances during that stretch. On the year, he's tallied three saves and seven holds to go along with a 2.97 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 51:27 K:BB across 60.2 innings.