The Rockies sent Rolison (undisclosed) outright to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Rolison missed nearly all of last season due to injuries, pitching just five innings with Albuquerque across two starts and giving up seven runs in the process. The 26-year-old southpaw hasn't pitched a full season since 2021, and he'll likely need to improve upon his 6.57 ERA at Triple-A before reclaiming a spot on Colorado's 40-man roster.