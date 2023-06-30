Triple-A Albuquerque placed Rolison on its 7-day injured list June 4 due to an unspecified issue.

While recovering from the shoulder surgery he underwent last summer, Rolison opened the season on the Rockies' 60-day IL and didn't begin a rehab assignment in the minors until mid-May. He was ultimately optioned to Albuquerque after being reinstated from the 60-day IL, but he made just four total appearances for the Triple-A affiliate before landing back on the shelf. It's unclear if Rolison suffered a setback with his surgically repaired shoulder or if he's dealing with an unrelated issue.