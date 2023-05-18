Rolison (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Fresno on Tuesday and tossed three scoreless innings, striking out three while allowing two hits and one walk.

Rolison missed the entire 2022 season and eventually underwent surgery last June to repair the labrum in his left shoulder, but he looks to be just a few weeks away from returning from the 60-day injured list. Heading into the season, the Rockies may have initially been planning to option Rolison to Triple-A Albuquerque at the conclusion of his 30-day rehab window, but long-term elbow injuries to German Marquez and Antonio Senzatela have already tested the organization's thin pitching depth. If Rolison continues to fare reasonably well when he eventually moves his rehab assignment to higher-level affiliate, he could have a spot in the big-league rotation waiting for him once he's activated.