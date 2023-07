Rolison (undisclosed) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.

Rolison has been on the injured list in Triple-A since June 4 and now finds himself on the 60-day IL for the second time this season. The move will keep him out of action in the minors through the beginning of August and opens a 40-man spot for Tommy Doyle, who was selected from Albuquerque on Friday.