Rockies' Trevor Story: Hits 17th home run of season

Story went 2-for-6 with a solo home run in Sunday's 14-13 loss to the Padres.

Story recorded his third consecutive multi-hit performance, including an opposite-field home run in the sixth inning. He enjoyed a productive series against San Diego, totaling seven runs scored, four RBI, two home runs and one stolen base across four games. Story will look to continue his strong form in the next series on the road against the Diamondbacks.

More News
Our Latest Stories