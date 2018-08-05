Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Crushed in Milwaukee
Anderson (6-4) allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four across four innings to take the loss Saturday against the Brewers.
Anderson was hit hard from the beginning of Saturday's start. He allowed six consecutive Brewers to reach base in the first inning, which was capped by a grand slam from Travis Shaw. He allowed only a solo home run by Ryan Braun across the next three innings, but the damage was already done. He entered the game with a solid 3.69 ERA and had not allowed more than five earned runs in a start since his season debut on March 30. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, likely to come Thursday at home against the Dodgers.
