Anderson (4-3) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks over six-plus innings while striking out eight in a 6-2 loss to the Marlins.

The left-hander was solid through six innings, but after running into trouble to begin the seventh he got the hook and had to watch Bryan Shaw allow his inherited runners to score. Anderson will take a 4.62 ERA into his next outing Friday on the road against the Dodgers.