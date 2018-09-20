Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings.

Anderson was taken deep for a solo home run in the second inning and then later allowed another run to come around on a single followed by a double, but those would be the only hits he allowed all night. The southpaw has fired consecutive quality starts for the first time since July, lowering his ERA to 4.76. He'll line up to take on the Phillies at home Tuesday in his next start.