Kinley picked up the save Tuesday in a 6-3 win over the Padres after pitching a clean ninth inning.

Kinley was called upon for the save opportunity with both Jalen Beeks and Justin Lawrence unavailable and sent down the Padres 9-1-2 hitters in order. He's now working on 5.2 consecutive scoreless innings and has picked up a win, a hold and a save in each of his last three appearances. Kinley still owns an 8.44 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB in 16 innings after some pretty rough outings earlier in the year.