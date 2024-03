Kinley has thrown five scoreless innings while maintaining a 7:2 K:BB during Cactus League action.

Kinley is in competition for the closer role with Justin Lawrence, and both pitchers have performed well this spring. Kinley has allowed only one base hit across his five innings of work and has at least one strikeout in all five of his appearances. That doesn't guarantee he'll be first in line for save chances, but he's certainly made a strong case for the role.