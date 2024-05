Kinley tossed a perfect inning and earned a save against the Phillies on Sunday.

Kinley needed just nine pitches to quickly close out the 5-2 victory. It was his second save of the year and first since May 15. Jalen Beeks has blown his last two save chances and allowed a run in three straight outings. His grip on the closer role doesn't seem very secure right now. Kinley has produced a 2.45 ERA with a 10:2 K:BB over his last 11 innings.