Kinley allowed a hit and struck out one batter in one-third of an inning to earn the save in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals.

Jalen Beeks entered the game in the eighth inning and got five outs, but Kinley was the one to get the last out for the save. This was Kinley's fourth scoreless outing in his last eight -- he's given up too many runs to be reliable on a regular basis, though he hasn't taken a blown save yet in 2024. The right-hander is at three saves and four holds with an 8.03 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 27:14 K:BB over 24.2 innings.