Kinley allowed one hit and walked two while striking out one in a scoreless inning Friday against the Diamondbacks.

Kinley is a candidate to serve as Colorado's closer, though he entered Friday's game with the Rockies down 7-3 in the eighth inning. He was also shaky in his first outing of the campaign, allowing a leadoff double before walking two. He escaped the jam, but it appears that Justin Lawrence may be in line to get the first chance for saves.