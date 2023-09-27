Kinley recorded his fifth save of the season in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, giving up a hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

All five of Kinley's saves have come in September as the 32-year-old righty has fallen into the closer role after a number of other relievers spit the bit. He's been marginally effective, blowing only one of six save chances while being scored upon in two of nine appearances on the month -- leaving him with a 4.15 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB over 8.2 innings. Depending on what reinforcements Colorado adds to its bullpen over the winter, Kinley could head into spring training next year as the favorite to retain the closing job.